Chopper carrying 6 people crashes near Joshimath
What's the story
A helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham to Dehradun has crashed near Joshimath amid adverse weather conditions. It was carrying six people, including the pilot. According to preliminary information, the helicopter took off around 2:15pm before losing contact near the Hathi Parvat area. The chopper was then reported missing, after which the district administration deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate it.
Twitter Post
Smoke was seen rising near Chaien village
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A team from the district administration is currently searching for the missing helicopter travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
Smoke was seen rising near Chaien village in Joshimath, following the disappearance of the helicopter. There are six people on… https://t.co/WOlBnE8a7z pic.twitter.com/TVSuM8gJLm
CM
Continuously monitoring the entire incident: CM
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment..."
Crash
State has been witnessing rainfall and snowfall
The crash comes amid adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand.
The state has been witnessing rainfall and snowfall in several areas. Kedarnath Dham recorded its first heavy snowfall of the season after continuous snowfall since Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Chamoli on Friday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40-50kmph in isolated areas.