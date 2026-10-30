Chopper carrying 6 people crashes near Joshimath 

The crash comes amid adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand.

The state has been witnessing rainfall and snowfall in several areas. Kedarnath Dham recorded its first heavy snowfall of the season after continuous snowfall since Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Chamoli on Friday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40-50kmph in isolated areas.