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Home / News / India News / Chopper carrying 6 people crashes near Joshimath 
Chopper carrying 6 people crashes near Joshimath 
It was carrying six people

Chopper carrying 6 people crashes near Joshimath 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 30, 2026
03:01 pm
What's the story

A helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham to Dehradun has crashed near Joshimath amid adverse weather conditions. It was carrying six people, including the pilot. According to preliminary information, the helicopter took off around 2:15pm before losing contact near the Hathi Parvat area. The chopper was then reported missing, after which the district administration deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate it.

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Smoke was seen rising near Chaien village

CM

Continuously monitoring the entire incident: CM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment..."

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Crash

State has been witnessing rainfall and snowfall

The crash comes amid adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand.

The state has been witnessing rainfall and snowfall in several areas. Kedarnath Dham recorded its first heavy snowfall of the season after continuous snowfall since Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Chamoli on Friday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40-50kmph in isolated areas.

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