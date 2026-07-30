Chota Rajan jailed 7 years in Chennai for passport forgery

Rajan used the name "Vijaya Kadam" and forged things like a transfer certificate from school and ration card to build this new identity.

Investigators figured out it was all fake and linked him back to his real name, Rajendra, alias Nana, alias Chota Rajan, from Mumbai.

He's already serving life in Tihar Jail for other crimes, so this sentence just adds another layer to his record.

Law enforcement seems pretty determined not to let these tricks slide.