Chowmein at Balaghat fair hospitalizes over 100 children, 12 adults
More than 100 children and 12 adults landed in the hospital with suspected food poisoning after eating chowmein at a village fair in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.
The good news: Everyone is stable and being looked after by doctors.
Local health center treats 118 children
After the incident, 118 children were taken to the local health center: 45 needed extra care and were shifted to the district hospital, while others went home after basic treatment.
Officials, including the district collector, checked in to make sure everyone got proper care.