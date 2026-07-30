Christ School Poonch brochure allegedly barred bindi, tilak, mehndi, kalava
India
Christ School in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, sparked controversy after a brochure allegedly barred students from wearing religious symbols like bindi, tilak, mehndi, and kalava.
Many saw this as disrespecting Hindu traditions.
Sanatan Dharma Sabha called it an attack on its identity and pushed for action against the principal.
Christ School principal apologizes, withdraws brochure
After protests and demands for answers, the principal explained that the objectionable content was a copy-and-paste error from brochures used in other states.
He apologized and announced that the brochure would be withdrawn.
The incident has started wider conversations about balancing school rules with respect for religious customs.