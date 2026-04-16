Christian Stocker visits India, meets PM Modi over Iran Ukraine
India
Prime Minister Modi just hosted Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi, with both leaders focusing on the rising tensions in West Asia and the situation in Iran and Ukraine.
This visit marks Stocker's first trip to India since taking office, setting the stage for stronger ties between the two countries.
India Austria deepen cooperation across sectors
The talks weren't just about geopolitics: they also looked at boosting collaboration in trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, defense, semiconductors, biotech, and education.
Stocker paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat as a gesture toward shared values of peace.
Modi highlighted how Austria's tech strengths could pair well with India's industrial power—both sides seem keen on making this partnership count.