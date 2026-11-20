CHSE Odisha announces 2027 Class 12 theory exam dates
Heads up, Class 12 students: Odisha's CHSE has just announced the 2027 board exam dates.
Class 12 theory papers start February 16 with MIL Odia for Science stream and finish up on March 31 with Logic (Arts) and Geology (Science).
All theory papers will run from 10am to 1pm across centers statewide.
Practicals Jan 4-16 2 assessment rounds
Practical exams are lined up for January 4-16, while internal assessments happen in two rounds: December 22-January 3 and January 10-16.
With nearly 400,000 students taking part each year, these dates are key!
For updates or details, check the official CHSE Odisha website.