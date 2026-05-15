CHSE Odisha to release Class 12 Science Commerce Arts results

Access results at chseodisha.nic.in or results.odisha.gov.in

Head over to chseodisha.nic.in or results.odisha.gov.in, find the "CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026" link, and plug in your details.

Download your provisional mark sheet right away for future use.

If the site's slow (it happens!), just refresh and try again. Your result isn't going anywhere.