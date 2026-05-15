CHSE Odisha to release Class 12 Science Commerce Arts results
India
Odisha's CHSE is about to drop the Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, and Arts.
You'll be able to check your marks, grades, and pass status online by just entering your roll number and registration details.
Digital mark sheets are also expected to be available on DigiLocker for quick access.
Access results at chseodisha.nic.in or results.odisha.gov.in
Head over to chseodisha.nic.in or results.odisha.gov.in, find the "CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026" link, and plug in your details.
Download your provisional mark sheet right away for future use.
If the site's slow (it happens!), just refresh and try again. Your result isn't going anywhere.