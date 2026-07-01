Church Street launches free 'The Music Scene' at One Sobha
India
Ready for some fresh tunes?
Bengaluru's Church Street is launching The Music Scene by UnboxingBLR: free, live indie performances every Saturday from 5pm to 8pm at One Sobha.
Expect five to 10 artists each week, playing original sets in a chill, noncommercial vibe.
Anonymous applications and direct artist tips
Artists apply anonymously and are chosen for their originality and crowd connection.
All tips go straight to the performers: no platform cuts.
As organizer Prashanth Prakash puts it, this isn't just a one-off event; it's a way for the city to build real community through music.