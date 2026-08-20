CID arrests over 20 in Jharkhand recruitment rigging scandal

Coaching centers and middlemen took bribes from job aspirants (up to ₹1 crore in at least one recruitment exam where 20 vacancies were to be filled) to guarantee exam success.

Those who paid got special computers secretly connected to "solvers" in another room.

The CID said the money trail has allegedly shown some of the bribe money reaching JPSC officials too.

While more than 20 have been caught, nine suspects (including coaching operators) are still missing.

Students have given the state government a two-month deadline to fix recruitment and restore trust in exams.