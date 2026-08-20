CID arrests over 20 in Jharkhand recruitment rigging scandal
A huge recruitment scam has rocked Jharkhand, with the CID arresting more than 20 people, including former chairperson of JPSC L Khiangte.
The scheme used hidden computer wires, color codes for candidates, and swapped answer sheets to rig exam results.
For nearly a month from late July 2026, thousands of students in Ranchi hit the streets demanding an end to corruption in government hiring.
Coaching centers took 1cr bribes
Coaching centers and middlemen took bribes from job aspirants (up to ₹1 crore in at least one recruitment exam where 20 vacancies were to be filled) to guarantee exam success.
Those who paid got special computers secretly connected to "solvers" in another room.
The CID said the money trail has allegedly shown some of the bribe money reaching JPSC officials too.
While more than 20 have been caught, nine suspects (including coaching operators) are still missing.
Students have given the state government a two-month deadline to fix recruitment and restore trust in exams.