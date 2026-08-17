CID raids underway at JSSC office over recruitment exam irregularities
What's the story
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a raid at the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office in Ranchi. The action is part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. "We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations," CID Additional Director General Manoj Kaushik said.
Arrests made
Arrests made in probe into recruitment exam irregularities
The raid comes as job aspirants continue their protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams for 24 days.
The state probe agency has arrested 20 people, including former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Chairman L Khiangte.
The CID has also started the process of matching OMR carbon copies obtained during the probe and examining evidence collected in the case.
The CID said further action will be taken as per law on the basis of gathered evidence.
Minister
Continuous efforts are being made: Minister
The raids come after Minister Deepika Pandey said continuous efforts are being made to meet all the legitimate demands of the students.
She also said that the CID is investigating the exams conducted by TDPL, and if a central agency probe becomes necessary, the state will write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
She said that all efforts will be made to complete the investigation within 90 days.
Talks
Latest round of talks with students scheduled for Monday
The latest round of talks with students was scheduled for Monday, with the government seeking to break the deadlock after previous attempts failed to produce a final resolution.
The agitation has now lasted more than three weeks. Protesters have BEEN demandING increased transparency and accountability in the recruiting process, including the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities.