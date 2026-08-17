CID raids underway at JSSC office over recruitment exam irregularities 

The raid comes as job aspirants continue their protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams for 24 days.

The state probe agency has arrested 20 people, including former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Chairman L Khiangte.

The CID has also started the process of matching OMR carbon copies obtained during the probe and examining evidence collected in the case.

The CID said further action will be taken as per law on the basis of gathered evidence.