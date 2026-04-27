CISCE preparing to announce 2026 Class 10 results soon
India
CISCE is gearing up to announce the 2026 Class 10 results, keeping with its usual late April to early May timeline (think April 30, 2025, and early May in 2024).
So if you've recently taken your exams, the wait is almost over.
Check results at results.cisce.org
This year's exams ran from February 17 to March 30, with students all over India taking part.
The exact result date isn't out yet, but stay ready—head to results.cisce.org, click on the ICSE (Class 10) link, and have your UID and index number handy.
Keep an eye on the site for updates so you don't miss a thing!