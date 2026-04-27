CISCE says ICSE, ISC 2026 results may arrive April 30
India
The CISCE has said that 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results may be out by April 30.
Forget the rumors. Officials clarified there is early release, so just keep an eye on cisce.org for your scores.
CISCE: Over 99% passed last year
Last year saw huge success rates: over 99% of students passed both Class 10 and Class 12.
This year's exams ran from mid-February to early April, and you will need your UID and index number handy to check results online.
The Year 12 Vocational results will drop at the same time too. Good luck!