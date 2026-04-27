CISF jawan Yogesh Sharma shot outside Pawan Singh's Bhatpara home India Apr 27, 2026

Just days before the next round of voting in West Bengal, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan named Yogesh Sharma was shot outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pawan Singh's house in Bhatpara.

Sharma, who was also the son of BJP leader Arjun Singh, was hit in the leg and has been admitted to the hospital.

The Election Commission has asked for a full report on what happened.