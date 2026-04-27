CISF jawan Yogesh Sharma shot outside Pawan Singh's Bhatpara home
Just days before the next round of voting in West Bengal, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan named Yogesh Sharma was shot outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pawan Singh's house in Bhatpara.
Sharma, who was also the son of BJP leader Arjun Singh, was hit in the leg and has been admitted to the hospital.
The Election Commission has asked for a full report on what happened.
Clashes between BJP and TMC supporters
The shooting happened after clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters over party flags in the area: things even escalated to stone pelting and claims of crude bombs being used.
Both parties are pointing fingers: BJP says TMC-backed people were behind the attack, while TMC accuses BJP of stirring up trouble.
Police have stepped up security as investigations continue.