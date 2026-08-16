CISF personnel allegedly took woman's photos on Delhi Metro
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel landed in trouble on the Delhi Metro after a woman caught him allegedly taking her pictures without permission.
When she found the images on his phone and called him out, he denied it, but fellow passengers quickly backed her up, asking him to delete the photos right away.
The standoff lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.
Police detain CISF officer at Dwarka
Things got tense when the officer tried to run but was stopped by commuters, leading to a scuffle in the packed train.
Witnesses say he even pulled out his service pistol during the chaos.
After a delay, police arrived at Dwarka Sector 21 station and took him into custody.
The whole episode has sparked fresh worries about how safe people really are around those meant to protect them on public transport.