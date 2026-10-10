Citizens demand Gyanesh Kumar resign amid Delhi 'Jantar Mantar 2.0'
On Saturday, October 10, 2026, Delhi saw the "Jantar Mantar 2.0" protest, where citizens called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged election issues.
Even with police barricades and train cancelations trying to stop them, protesters found ways to show up and make their voices heard.
Many were detained early in the day, but that didn't shake their push for justice and accountability.
Protesters use blending and scattering tactics
Protesters, like economist Jean Dreze and students from JNU, blended in with media crews to slip past heavy security at places like Jantar Mantar Road.
With extra police forces on alert, demonstrators switched things up by holding smaller, scattered protests instead of gathering in one spot.
Their creative tactics turned "Jantar Mantar 2.0" into a real symbol of resistance against attempts to silence dissent.