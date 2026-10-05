Citizens for Justice and Peace risk NSA arrest after protest
India
Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) activists say they could be arrested under the National Security Act before October 10 following their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The group has been calling for his resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of voter lists.
Three CJP members plan peaceful protest
CJP members Ashutosh Ranka, Abhijeet Dipke, and Saurav Das have been prepared for possible arrest since June 6.
Ranka shared that they are committed to holding those who undermine democracy accountable.
Despite the risk, they plan to continue their peaceful, Gandhi-inspired protests on October 10, hoping to spotlight youth dedication to democratic values.