Civil Aviation Ministry clarifies airport operator airline rules in India
India
The Civil Aviation Ministry just clarified that there is no overall rule stopping airport operators from running airlines in India.
But some airports run through public-private partnerships have contracts that say otherwise.
This came up after Parliament asked about the rules.
Purported Adani Airports request sparks questions
A purported letter from Adani Airports to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) asking for permission to invest in or operate an airline, hoping to boost regional flights, especially for smaller cities.
Even though Adani Enterprises publicly denied plans to start an airline, Adani Airports's request has raised eyebrows and sparked more questions about whether airport operators should also run airlines.