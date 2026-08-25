Civil society slams Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act 2026
Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act of 2026 is getting serious heat from civil society groups.
They say the law, requiring people to give prior notice and declarations before changing religion, invades privacy and puts too much state control over personal choices.
Critics warn law may criminalize work
Critics warn that letting outsiders file complaints and making people prove their innocence could criminalize normal religious, educational, or charity work.
The rules especially impact women, Dalits, Adivasis, and young adults by limiting who they can love or what they believe.
Advocates also fear the law could fuel communal tensions and encourage harassment, pointing to recent cases against Christian groups in Mumbai as a worrying sign.
Many want the law paused until India's Supreme Court weighs in on similar laws elsewhere.