Civil society slams Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act 2026

Critics warn that letting outsiders file complaints and making people prove their innocence could criminalize normal religious, educational, or charity work.

The rules especially impact women, Dalits, Adivasis, and young adults by limiting who they can love or what they believe.

Advocates also fear the law could fuel communal tensions and encourage harassment, pointing to recent cases against Christian groups in Mumbai as a worrying sign.

Many want the law paused until India's Supreme Court weighs in on similar laws elsewhere.