'Not interested in videos': Chief justice on CJP protest-related plea
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has refused to allow urgent listing of a petition seeking the Supreme Court's intervention in the police crackdown on student protesters at Cockroach Janta Party's sit-in at Jantar Mantar. The plea was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench led by the CJI, who declined to take it up urgently. "Don't waste our time and don't waste your time," he told the lawyer.
Plea dismissal
'We don't want to watch videos'
The lawyer had argued that the students were protesting important issues like the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).
However, CJI Surya Kant cut him short, saying, "Thank you very much."
When the lawyer insisted on showing videos of alleged police excesses, the CJI said, "We don't have time. We don't want to watch videos."
Court's stance
Delhi HC declines to hear plea
The Delhi High Court had also declined to hear a similar plea urgently on Tuesday, saying, "Don't drag the Court into this."
Two PILs have been filed before the high court flagging the police action.
The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia for urgent listing on Wednesday.
"This incident has shaken the conscience of the nation," the petitioners said. The court then agreed to hear the case on Wednesday itself.
CJP
Students have been protesting at Jantar Mantar
Students from throughout the country and CJP activists have been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar and other parts of Central Delhi, demanding accountability for recurrent examination paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
They had planned to march to Parliament on Monday, but the Delhi Police stopped them, saying no permission was given.
According to reports, several protesters and police personnel were injured after police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.