CJI Kant questions BCI, says students have right to protest
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has disapproved of the Bar Council of India's (BCI) decision to stop enrollment for students from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad. CJI Kant questioned the BCI's role in the matter, saying students have a right to protest. "If they have a cause to protest... BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you," he said, adding, "It's a dialogue between students and me."
Protest rights
Students have right to protest: CJI Kant
The BCI had taken this step after some graduating students protested against CJI Kant's participation in their convocation ceremony.
However, the BCI later withdrew its order following public backlash.
CJI Kant stressed that peaceful protests should be allowed and recalled his own involvement in student activities during his college days.
Directive withdrawal
Controversy over BCI's initial decision
The controversy began when BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra directed that no student graduating from NALSAR in 2026 should be enrolled as an advocate, citing an alleged organised campaign against the CJI's participation in the university's convocation.
This was after reports of 450 students at NALSAR endorsed representations opposing the CJI as their convocation chief guest.
The BCI's decision was widely criticized, prompting a U-turn by the body.
Enrollment eligibility
BCI allows NALSAR students to enroll
After deliberating on the matter, the BCI modified its earlier directions and allowed all 2026 passed-out students of NALSAR to seek enrollment with their respective State Bar Councils.
The BCI chairperson clarified that no student would suffer due to actions beyond their control.
"No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his or her part," Mishra said in a statement.
Professional future
CJI Kant extends invitation to NALSAR students
After the hearing, CJI Kant invited NALSAR students to enroll with the Supreme Court bar. He assured them of their professional future and encouraged their involvement in legal aid work.
"You tell the students, get the license at the earliest. Join the Supreme Court bar. We will empanel them for legal aid cases, and let them do legal aid. This will be the befitting answer to all those who caused impediment in their career," he said.