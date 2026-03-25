CJI Kant on petitioner's father calling his brother: 'Serious breach'

CJI Kant firmly reminded everyone

The issue centers on two Haryana candidates hoping to get into a postgraduate medical course in Uttar Pradesh under the Buddhist minority quota.

Their eligibility was under review due to doubts about their conversion, which led to an official inquiry earlier this year.

When news of the phone call surfaced, CJI Kant firmly reminded everyone that the judiciary stands independent and won't tolerate outside pressure, even as the petitioners' lawyer apologized and claimed he didn't know about it.