CJI Surya Kant calls some unemployed youth 'cockroaches'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant recently made a controversial comparison, likening some unemployed youth to "cockroaches." He said some of them turn into media and social media activists who attack the system. The remarks were made during a hearing on senior advocate designation at the Supreme Court , where CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi were on the bench, The Indian Express reported.

Details What CJI Surya Kant said CJI Kant asked the petitioner, "There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?" "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists, and other activists, and they start attacking everyone," he added.

Designation debate Petitioner warned his designation might be set aside The bench was hearing a case related to a lawyer's pursuit of a senior advocate designation. CJI Kant questioned the lawyer's conduct and social media posts, saying, "The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled." He warned that if the Delhi High Court conferred this status on the petitioner, it would be set aside by the apex court.

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Conduct scrutiny Senior advocate designation not a status symbol: Court The bench also questioned the petitioner's other litigations and whether his conduct was in line with someone seeking a senior advocate designation. CJI Kant asked, "Is this the conduct of a person who seeks to be designated as a senior advocate?" The court emphasized that the senior advocate designation is something that is conferred on a person, not pursued like a status symbol.

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