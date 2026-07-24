CJI Surya Kant: media reports false, no petition filed
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant set the record straight after some media reports claimed the Supreme Court refused to hear a case about police action during the CJP protests on July 20.
He explained that no official petition was ever filed, so nothing could be heard, calling out the reports as false.
"Media has falsely reported that I refused to list the matter," he said. "Not a paper was filed," with confirmation from the Supreme Court registry.
Delhi High Court seeks responses
The whole issue started with CJP's Chalo Sansad march, where students and young people protested exam scams and demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign.
Things got heated, leading to clashes with police (tear gas and lathi charges included) and accusations of excessive force.
While there has been no hearing in the Supreme Court yet, the Delhi High Court has asked both the Centre and the Delhi Police to respond to petitions about what went down.