CJI Surya Kant says he never agreed to NALSAR invite
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant says he never agreed to be chief guest at NALSAR's convocation, despite the university inviting him as usual.
Things got messy when the Bar Council of India (BCI) told state bar councils not to enroll NALSAR's 2026 graduates as advocates, all because students protested the reported invitation.
BCI reverses ban apologizes to students
Students were upset over comments made by a bench led by CJI Kant during a hearing on protests in Delhi, which fueled their demonstrations.
CJI Surya Kant called BCI's move "This was absolutely unnecessary. Totally uncalled for," and said, "It's a dialogue between students and me."
After public backlash, BCI reversed its decision and apologized, Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said, apologizing if any of his words or letters connected with the controversy had hurt their feelings.
Now, all 2026 NALSAR graduates could enroll as advocates.