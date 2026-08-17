CJI Surya Kant says he never agreed to NALSAR invite

Students were upset over comments made by a bench led by CJI Kant during a hearing on protests in Delhi, which fueled their demonstrations.

CJI Surya Kant called BCI's move "This was absolutely unnecessary. Totally uncalled for," and said, "It's a dialogue between students and me."

After public backlash, BCI reversed its decision and apologized, Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said, apologizing if any of his words or letters connected with the controversy had hurt their feelings.

Now, all 2026 NALSAR graduates could enroll as advocates.