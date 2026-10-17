CJP, AISA seek answers after Delhi Police detain Dipke, Bora
Two activist groups, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students's Association (AISA), are demanding answers after Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police during protests.
Police sources said Dipke was detained from Jhandewalan, while CJP said it had lost contact with him, and AISA reports Bora was initially detained at an Anti-Narcotics Task Force, South-West District, facility and was later shifted to another location.
CJP demands Dipke's whereabouts and counsel
CJP wants Delhi Police to explain where Dipke is, why he is being held, and to respect his right to legal help.
Former AISA president and CPI Liberation leader N Sai Balaji also questioned the secrecy around Bora's transfer.
These detentions have led to protests, with supporters urged to gather at Parliament Street police station.
CJP has written to Delhi Police asking about Dipke's whereabouts, the legal basis for his detention, and access to counsel.