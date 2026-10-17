CJP, AISA seek answers after Delhi Police detain Dipke, Bora

Two activist groups, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students's Association (AISA), are demanding answers after Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police during protests.

Police sources said Dipke was detained from Jhandewalan, while CJP said it had lost contact with him, and AISA reports Bora was initially detained at an Anti-Narcotics Task Force, South-West District, facility and was later shifted to another location.