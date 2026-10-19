CJP alleges officials delaying release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

CJP's legal head Ratna Singh called out the authorities for focusing on alleged threats to the magistrate instead of the actual case.

She says this is just a distraction from the hearing being diverted, and no merit-based argument taking place against Das and Ranka.

The party has consulted Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and plans to appeal in higher courts, warning they will take more legal action if their leaders are not released by October 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have filed a report about threats against the magistrate, which CJP believes is another move to block bail.