CJP begins protest in Bengaluru; Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee join
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has begun its protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, with personalities such as YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, actor-activist Prakash Raj, and student leader Aishe Ghosh joining the protest. Addressing the rally, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the fight was not only about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation but they also want the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be scrapped, followed by an investigation into Kumar. Protesters were seen raising slogans like "Gyanesh Kumar, it's done bro."
Protest
'Modi may have power, but we have the streets'
Others reportedly carried posters that read "Error 404 - Name Not Found," "Don't erase us, hear us," and "Grand Theft Democracy."
According to PTI, protesters from various sections of society, including women and students, gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park.
"Why is there vote theft. In 2024, there was 2% difference between BJP and opposition...now they are deleting 30 crore votes across the country. Narendra Modi may have power, but we have the streets," Dipke told the crowd.
Event details
Rathee, Raj to participate
Actor Raj, who has been vocal against the SIR exercise, appealed to citizens to attend the event.
He said in a video message that the "people's tribunal" would bring together "victims of SIR" from across Karnataka.
He described the issue as more than "vote chori" and alleged that the Election Commission of India had "insulted the entire country" through the SIR.
Twitter Post
Video shows protest
Protest Started in Bengaluru, " CJP CJP " Chants and Dipke with kids— CJP Gems 💎 (@GameonNewbie) October 8, 2026
Gyanu, Its Done Bro pic.twitter.com/aWEqSS4XLW
Protest plans
CJP to interact with Kannadigas
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said they will interact with Kannadigas who allegedly lost their names from the voters' list due to SIR exercise.
The event will be followed by a "chappal protest" in support of women.
CJP Karnataka on its Instagram page asked people to bring their own chappals. The post mentioned that the chappals will be donated to people in need afterwards.