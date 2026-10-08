CJP begins protest in Bengaluru; Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee join

Others reportedly carried posters that read "Error 404 - Name Not Found," "Don't erase us, hear us," and "Grand Theft Democracy."

According to PTI, protesters from various sections of society, including women and students, gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park.

"Why is there vote theft. In 2024, there was 2% difference between BJP and opposition...now they are deleting 30 crore votes across the country. Narendra Modi may have power, but we have the streets," Dipke told the crowd.