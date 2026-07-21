CJP cleans Jantar Mantar after police broke up NEET protest
India
After police broke up their NEET protest with tear gas and batons, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters returned to Jantar Mantar, not just to rally, but to clean up the area themselves.
Their peaceful gesture came right after a chaotic Monday near Parliament, where their march for exam fairness and Education Minister Pradhan's resignation was stopped.
Viral clips amplify NEET accountability demands
Clips of young volunteers sweeping and picking up trash went viral, earning them praise as "real heroes" online.
Even with heavy security and internet outages in Delhi, CJP's movement is still going strong, demanding accountability for NEET issues, freedom for activist Sonam Wangchuk, and support for families affected by the exam scandal.