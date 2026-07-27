CJP criticized in Delhi for abandoning NEET-UG protesters during celebration
After a monthlong protest against the NEET-UG paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is under fire for allegedly leaving volunteers stranded.
Political commentator Meghnad S said protesters were left without food or support, right as videos showed CJP leaders celebrating the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a big win for their movement.
Meghnad S alleges abandonment, CJP responds
Meghnad described the situation as horrible, claiming he had to help send protesters home while CJP leaders partied.
He also alleged that the leadership was absent when Delhi Police evicted people from Jantar Mantar and seized their belongings.
Responding to criticism, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said they were thanking volunteers and helping those left behind, but videos of their "Resignation Party" sparked debate about whether enough support was given.