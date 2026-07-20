CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign after Chief Justice 'cockroaches' slur

After a 45-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar, things heated up with a march across Delhi on July 20.

Videos of clashes and police action went viral, leading to mixed reactions: some backed the protest, while others were frustrated by metro delays and disruptions.

Big names like Mahua Moitra, Chandrashekhar Azad, Dimple Yadav, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, and Sonam Wangchuk showed support (Wangchuk even went on hunger strike before being hospitalized).

CJP's spokesperson Saurav Das met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda to push for demands like Wangchuk's release, Pradhan's resignation, and compensation for NEET-related suicides.