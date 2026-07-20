CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign after Chief Justice 'cockroaches' slur
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) grabbed attention with its Sansad Chalo march, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.
It all started after the Chief Justice of India allegedly compared youth to "cockroaches," sparking outrage.
Add to that the NEET exam paper leak in May: students and supporters felt enough was enough.
Delhi clashes amid high-profile support
After a 45-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar, things heated up with a march across Delhi on July 20.
Videos of clashes and police action went viral, leading to mixed reactions: some backed the protest, while others were frustrated by metro delays and disruptions.
Big names like Mahua Moitra, Chandrashekhar Azad, Dimple Yadav, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, and Sonam Wangchuk showed support (Wangchuk even went on hunger strike before being hospitalized).
CJP's spokesperson Saurav Das met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda to push for demands like Wangchuk's release, Pradhan's resignation, and compensation for NEET-related suicides.
JP Nadda seeks time, movement grows
Nadda has asked for time to discuss these demands with party leaders.
The movement keeps growing and is sparking conversations nationwide about youth rights and government accountability.