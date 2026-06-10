CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign after suspected NEET-UG leak
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is gearing up for nationwide protests after the NEET-UG exam on May 3, because of a suspected paper leak.
They are calling for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, with the first protest kicking off in Pune on June 11 and more planned in cities like Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.
CJP vows peaceful June 20 protest
After their June 6 rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, CJP laid out its protest schedule.
If the minister doesn't resign or the government ignores their demands, they say the youth of this country will gather for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20.