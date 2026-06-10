CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign after suspected NEET-UG leak India Jun 10, 2026

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is gearing up for nationwide protests after the NEET-UG exam on May 3, because of a suspected paper leak.

They are calling for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, with the first protest kicking off in Pune on June 11 and more planned in cities like Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.