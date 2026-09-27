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Home / News / India News / 'Himanta can arrest us all': CJP demands Ashutosh Ranka's release
'Himanta can arrest us all': CJP demands Ashutosh Ranka's release
Dipke claimed that Ranka was picked up by Assam Police from a private residence without being told the charges

'Himanta can arrest us all': CJP demands Ashutosh Ranka's release

By Snehil Singh
Sep 27, 2026
03:54 pm
What's the story

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has threatened to travel to Assam with other party members if co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and other detained workers are not released. Dipke claimed that Ranka was picked up by Assam Police from a private residence in Guwahati without being told what charges he was being detained under. "If Ashu [Ranka] is not released, I will go to Assam along with other CJP members. Himanta can arrest us all," he stated.

Twitter Post

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's post

Detention details

Over 30 CJP workers detained in Guwahati

More than 30 CJP workers, including four central committee members, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday.

The detentions came ahead of a regional volunteers' meeting that was originally scheduled at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan but later shifted to Chowdhury Tila due to alleged pressure on the original venue.

Ranka accused the Assam government of trying to prevent the CJP from raising questions about local issues.

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Continued commitment

CJP vows to continue planned activities in Assam

Despite the detentions, the CJP has vowed to continue its planned activities in Assam.

The party said it will focus on its "School Thik Karo" education campaign and outreach to families affected by electoral roll revisions.

The movement also demanded the immediate release of Ranka and all detained volunteers, while seeking clarification from Assam authorities about police blockades and venue cancelation allegations.

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