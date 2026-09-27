'Himanta can arrest us all': CJP demands Ashutosh Ranka's release

More than 30 CJP workers, including four central committee members, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday.

The detentions came ahead of a regional volunteers' meeting that was originally scheduled at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan but later shifted to Chowdhury Tila due to alleged pressure on the original venue.

Ranka accused the Assam government of trying to prevent the CJP from raising questions about local issues.