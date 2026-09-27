'Himanta can arrest us all': CJP demands Ashutosh Ranka's release
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has threatened to travel to Assam with other party members if co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and other detained workers are not released. Dipke claimed that Ranka was picked up by Assam Police from a private residence in Guwahati without being told what charges he was being detained under. "If Ashu [Ranka] is not released, I will go to Assam along with other CJP members. Himanta can arrest us all," he stated.
Twitter Post
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's post
Ashu was picked up by Assam Police from a private residence. They have still not been told under what charges or on what grounds he has been detained.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 27, 2026
If Ashu is not released, I will go to Assam along with other CJP members. Himanta can arrest us all.
Detention details
Over 30 CJP workers detained in Guwahati
More than 30 CJP workers, including four central committee members, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday.
The detentions came ahead of a regional volunteers' meeting that was originally scheduled at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan but later shifted to Chowdhury Tila due to alleged pressure on the original venue.
Ranka accused the Assam government of trying to prevent the CJP from raising questions about local issues.
Continued commitment
CJP vows to continue planned activities in Assam
Despite the detentions, the CJP has vowed to continue its planned activities in Assam.
The party said it will focus on its "School Thik Karo" education campaign and outreach to families affected by electoral roll revisions.
The movement also demanded the immediate release of Ranka and all detained volunteers, while seeking clarification from Assam authorities about police blockades and venue cancelation allegations.