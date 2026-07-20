CJP's Abhijeet Dipke ends hunger strike; representatives to meet government
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has ended his indefinite hunger strike. The decision came on the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital after a 21-day fast, according to ANI. Wangchuk was hospitalized on July 18 by police personnel citing medical complications from his hunger strike.
Meeting scheduled
CJP to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda
CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are scheduled to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda, according to a social media post by Das.
The meeting comes after the government reportedly reached out for talks with the party.
Thousands of supporters have gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding examination reforms and action over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Protest disruption
Delhi Police baton-charged protesters, several detained
The Delhi Police intervened as protesters tried to march toward the Parliament complex.
Protesters were baton-charged, and several were detained near Parliament Street.
The police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across New Delhi, barring protests outside designated areas without prior permission.
Protest support
AAP leaders join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, have joined the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.
They have called on citizens to support the youth in their cause.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has dismissed reports of violence during the protest as misleading.
Hunger strike ultimatum
Wangchuk's wife moves court against refusal to shift him
Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has said her husband will end his hunger strike if political leaders visit him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during Parliament's Monsoon Session.
She also moved the Delhi High Court against a single-judge order refusing her plea to shift Wangchuk to a private hospital of his choice.