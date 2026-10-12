CJP gives Delhi Police 24 hours deadline for protest date
India
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) wants to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged issues with voter roll revisions.
On Monday, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka told Delhi Police they have 24 hours to lock in a protest date. Otherwise, the party will rethink its next move.
CJP presses for Gyanesh Kumar resignation
CJP has been pushing for Kumar's resignation and says its demonstration will stay peaceful, but they're frustrated by delays from the police.
If there's still no answer after the deadline, CJP leaders say they'll step things up.
The standoff highlights rising political tension around election transparency right now.