CJP's Sansad Chalo march turns tense; protesters baton-charged, detained
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march in Delhi turned tense on Monday as police intervened with heavy security during the Parliament's Monsoon Session. Protesters were allegedly baton-charged, and many were detained near Parliament Street as authorities tried to stop them from marching toward the complex. Thousands had gathered at Jantar Mantar, where opposition leaders joined the protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Twitter Post
CJP's post depicting tear gas use
POLICE IS USING TEAR GAS TO CRUSH PROTESTS— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 20, 2026
These visuals resemble an authoritarian regime - not a democracy.
Our democratic right to protest for our future, our education is being shelled with tear gas right now. pic.twitter.com/jHSvDXjF9H
Protest developments
CJP activists ready for talks with government
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized.
CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were set to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda for talks.
Despite police denying permission for the march, CJP leaders said they were ready to talk with the government but were still waiting for a formal response.
Protest participation
AAP leaders join protest at Jantar Mantar
The Delhi Police refuted reports of violence during the protest, calling them misleading.
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh also joined the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
Sisodia had earlier urged people across political lines to support the march for education reform and accountability.
Dialogue prospects
Administration trying to open talks with government: Activist
CJP activists said they are ready for talks with the government but are still waiting for clarity from authorities.
Activist Saurav Das said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government...we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them."
Delhi Police used mild force to disperse protesters as they tried marching toward Parliament House from Jantar Mantar, causing traffic disruptions.
Protest impact
Dipke calls off hunger strike
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had temporarily closed several metro stations due to security concerns, but later reopened interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.
CJP founder Dipke's hunger strike entered its third day, before he called it off amid his demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over the issue.
Wangchuk's wife said he would end his hunger strike if political leaders visited him at Safdarjung Hospital and assured him that education accountability would be raised in Parliament.