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Home / News / India News / CJP's Sansad Chalo march turns tense; protesters baton-charged, detained
CJP's Sansad Chalo march turns tense; protesters baton-charged, detained
CJP protesters were baton-charged near Parliament Street

CJP's Sansad Chalo march turns tense; protesters baton-charged, detained

By Snehil Singh
Jul 20, 2026
02:20 pm
What's the story

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march in Delhi turned tense on Monday as police intervened with heavy security during the Parliament's Monsoon Session. Protesters were allegedly baton-charged, and many were detained near Parliament Street as authorities tried to stop them from marching toward the complex. Thousands had gathered at Jantar Mantar, where opposition leaders joined the protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Twitter Post

CJP's post depicting tear gas use 

Protest developments

CJP activists ready for talks with government

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized.

CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were set to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda for talks.

Despite police denying permission for the march, CJP leaders said they were ready to talk with the government but were still waiting for a formal response.

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Protest participation

AAP leaders join protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police refuted reports of violence during the protest, calling them misleading.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh also joined the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Sisodia had earlier urged people across political lines to support the march for education reform and accountability.

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Dialogue prospects

Administration trying to open talks with government: Activist

CJP activists said they are ready for talks with the government but are still waiting for clarity from authorities.

Activist Saurav Das said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government...we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them."

Delhi Police used mild force to disperse protesters as they tried marching toward Parliament House from Jantar Mantar, causing traffic disruptions.

Protest impact

Dipke calls off hunger strike 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had temporarily closed several metro stations due to security concerns, but later reopened interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.

CJP founder Dipke's hunger strike entered its third day, before he called it off amid his demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over the issue.

Wangchuk's wife said he would end his hunger strike if political leaders visited him at Safdarjung Hospital and assured him that education accountability would be raised in Parliament.

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