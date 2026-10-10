CJP holds Jantar Mantar rally over alleged voter roll issues

Getting there wasn't easy: some like Meer rode scooters for hours, while others like Safhana arrived early only to see three women from their group detained by police.

Safhana, a Delhi University student, and Altamas, who claimed to be a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, compared today's crackdown to historic struggles.

Harshit, 21, said he had applied for a voter ID card but was told he could not get one because of an address-related issue.

Even one woman working with MTNL felt the impact; she had to walk long distances due to travel restrictions.

Still, as one protester put it, Meer said, "We are the youth of this country. If we don't come, who will?"