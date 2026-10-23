CJP leaders skip police summons in Jantar Mantar case
What's the story
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have skipped a police probe summons in two cases against them, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials aware of the matter. The Delhi Police crime branch had summoned them along with CJP member Ajinkya Shinde on Thursday. However, they didn't appear for the investigation. A senior police officer was quoted as saying, "Earlier, they asked for a time extension, and later, they didn't come."
Protest aftermath
CJP leaders detained after entering Jantar Mantar protest site
On October 13, Ranka, Das, and Shinde were detained after they, along with 10 others, scaled a gate and entered the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.
Das and Ranka were arrested in connection with a bond they had signed on October 11, which required them to maintain peace for a year.
While the others were released within 24 hours, Ranka and Das were sent to a five-day judicial custody on October 14 over fears they could commit further offenses.
Release conditions
They were released after furnishing bonds
The duo was released after they furnished personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each and submitted written undertakings to maintain peace.
They also agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until it is re-notified as a protest site.
The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court directed them to comply with these conditions strictly.
Now, police are likely to issue fresh notices to summon Ranka and Das again for questioning in the ongoing investigation into their actions at Jantar Mantar.