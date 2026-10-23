CJP leaders skip police summons in Jantar Mantar case

On October 13, Ranka, Das, and Shinde were detained after they, along with 10 others, scaled a gate and entered the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.

Das and Ranka were arrested in connection with a bond they had signed on October 11, which required them to maintain peace for a year.

While the others were released within 24 hours, Ranka and Das were sent to a five-day judicial custody on October 14 over fears they could commit further offenses.