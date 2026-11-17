CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appear before magistrate
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, weeks after getting out of judicial custody.
They were detained for trespass and obstruction during an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, but were released after promising that they would not call for any protest at Jantar Mantar as long as it remained a denotified protest site and not to indulge in any activity that could disturb public peace.
Police questioned Das and Ranka again
Security was tight for their court visit, with security arrangements tightened at the Mandir Marg police station ahead of their scheduled appearance.
The cases, now with the Delhi Crime Branch, involves 14 CJP members, and both Das and Ranka were questioned again by police in November.
For now, they have to keep following court orders and showing up as required.