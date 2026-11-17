CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, weeks after getting out of judicial custody.

They were detained for trespass and obstruction during an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, but were released after promising that they would not call for any protest at Jantar Mantar as long as it remained a denotified protest site and not to indulge in any activity that could disturb public peace.