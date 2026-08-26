CJP march Sept 5 highlights NEET issues, alleged police brutality
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning a protest march on September 5, starting at India Gate and ending at the Delhi Police headquarters.
The protest is meant to spotlight concerns about NEET exam issues and alleged police brutality, with families of NEET suicide victims, youth groups, and young citizens from across the country invited to join.
Delhi Police consider Ramleela Maidan alternative
Delhi Police are not too happy about the location: protests are banned at India Gate due to security and traffic risks.
Officials met on August 25 to figure out how to keep things under control and are considering shifting the protest to Ramleela Maidan or other place.
Paramilitary forces are already retained, social media is being closely watched for turnout clues, and police say they will talk with organizers if no official permission request comes in.