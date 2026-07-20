CJP meets Nadda, demands Wangchuk release, Pradhan resignation, 1cr compensation
India
Amid heated protests in Delhi over the NEET exam paper leak, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) met BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday with three big demands: release activist Sonam Wangchuk from hospital, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who lost their lives because of the scandal.
Delhi NEET unrest: clashes, detentions
Ranka shared that Nadda promised to discuss these demands with BJP leaders.
The protests got intense, leading to clashes near Parliament and several detentions, including seven CJP members.
Security was ramped up and metro stations were shut for a while.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with Pradhan as unrest over NEET continued in Delhi.