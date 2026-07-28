CJP near settlement with central government over NEET paper leak
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says it is close to settling its standoff with the central government over the NEET paper leak protests.
After threatening more nationwide demonstrations, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das shared that officials have offered draft notifications to drop FIRs, free detained protesters, and halt police action against those involved in anti-NEET rallies.
CJP seeks written assurances and compensation
CJP had earlier accused the government of breaking promises made when its 49-day protest ended on July 25.
The group is pushing for written assurances, like that no further action would be taken against anyone involved in the agitation and compensation for the families of NEET paper leak-related suicide victims.
Notifications from Bihar and Assam show some progress, but CJP expects similar moves from other states by Tuesday before calling things resolved.