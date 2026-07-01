CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar hits day 12
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has now hit day 12, with activist Sonam Wangchuk on his fourth day of a hunger strike.
Even though his blood sugar dropped to 66 and he is feeling weak, Wangchuk says his struggles are nothing compared to the loss of over 20 students and five young people in Ladakh last year.
Doctors are worried about those fasting and have told him to keep up his water and salt intake.
Abhijeet Dipke says protest seeks reforms
According to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, this protest is really about pushing for real reforms, like fixing student suicides, exam mess-ups, and making elections fairer, not just getting one person to quit.
Dipke calls the demand for a resignation just "the first victory," saying, "We are not here just for the protest or just for one resignation. We are here to change the political discourse of India We are here for some major reforms that we will work on going forward."