CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar hits day 12

Abhijeet Dipke says protest seeks reforms

According to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, this protest is really about pushing for real reforms, like fixing student suicides, exam mess-ups, and making elections fairer, not just getting one person to quit.

Dipke calls the demand for a resignation just "the first victory," saying, "We are not here just for the protest or just for one resignation. We are here to change the political discourse of India We are here for some major reforms that we will work on going forward."