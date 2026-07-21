CJP protest in Delhi sparks clashes after alleged NEET leak
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a big protest in Delhi, calling for the education minister's resignation after alleged NEET paper leaks.
Things got heated as thousands tried to march toward Parliament without permission, leading to clashes with police.
Tear gas and lathi charges were used; more than 100 police officers and 60 protesters were hurt.
CJP meets JP Nadda, sit-in persists
Police said protesters damaged government vehicles and filed five FIRs.
CJP's founder apologized to supporters who were injured and accused police officers of using too much force, even against minors.
Later, CJP leaders met Union Minister JP Nadda, who promised to look into their demands.
The group has continued its sit-in at Jantar Mantar under tight security, saying it is not backing down on justice.