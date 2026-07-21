CJP protest march violence: Delhi Police register 5 FIRs
What's the story
The Delhi Police have registered 5 FIRs so far at Connaught Place Police Station, Parliament Street Police Station and other police stations in connection with the protest march organized by the Cockroach Janta Party on Monday. The protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament had turned violent, with the Delhi Police reporting over 118 injuries. The protest was organized to protest alleged examination irregularities and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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FIR details
Violence during CJP protest march | One FIR has been registered regarding flying a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session.— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
An FIR has been registered concerning a conspiracy hatched for violence, in which several crucial pieces of…
Clash details
Protest turns violent
The protest turned violent, with police resorting to tear gas and batons to disperse crowds.
Over 70 people were detained in the chaos, which allegedly included attacks on police vehicles and vandalism of shops.
The Delhi Police said protesters displayed "unruly, aggressive and violent behavior," violating prohibitory orders in central Delhi.
Around 60 protesters were also injured during the scuffle.
Talks initiated
Backchannel talks with protest leaders
Around 70 protesters have been detained so far.
In the wake of the violence, the government started backchannel talks with protest leaders. Union Minister JP Nadda met CJP representatives but did not assure them on their three demands, which included the resignation of Pradhan.
After the meeting, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that the dialogue was "useless," adding that they had wasted four hours of their time.
Statewide unrest
Solidarity protests across Maharashtra
The violence in Delhi sparked solidarity protests across Maharashtra, with students and professionals taking to the streets.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not accepting CJP's demands and criticized police action against protesters.
"Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth Prime Minister in India's history — He's so 'anti-youth' that he can't even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan," he wrote on X.
Political backlash
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Left parties condemn police action
Political figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Left parties also condemned police action against protesters.
Vadra emphasized that "this Parliament belongs to them," while CPI(M) called the government "cowardly."
"A government that cannot face its own youth, answer their questions, or engage with their demands is a cowardly government," the party said.
It also said that the "brutal lathi charge on students, the welding of seven-foot barricades, the closure of Metro stations...expose the BJP government's utter contempt for democracy."