CJP protest assault: 'Influencer' Swatantra Bharadwaj gets 3-week interim bail 

Bhardwaj was initially booked under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to causing simple hurt and wrongful restraint.

The charges were later expanded to include provisions of the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

His counsel had argued that Bhardwaj's arrest was politically motivated, alleging he had been attacked by the complainant during the protest.