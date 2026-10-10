CJP protesters rally in Delhi over alleged voter list tampering

Expecting police pushback, protesters advised everyone to bring masks and raincoats.

Indian flags and slogans appeared at different locations, while posters and digital artwork were being created ahead of the protest, spotlighting worries about detentions and unnamed officers.

With veteran activists guiding newcomers and social media keeping things coordinated, the group is sticking to its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and making it clear they're not backing down on democracy.