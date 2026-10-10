CJP protesters rally in Delhi over alleged voter list tampering
Protesters from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hit the streets in Delhi, calling out alleged voter list tampering.
Even with about 25,000 police officers deployed in the capital and entry and exit measures imposed on 45 metro stations, people kept showing up, waving flags and chanting "You can stop us, not democracy" at different locations.
Protesters demand Gyanesh Kumar resignation
Expecting police pushback, protesters advised everyone to bring masks and raincoats.
Indian flags and slogans appeared at different locations, while posters and digital artwork were being created ahead of the protest, spotlighting worries about detentions and unnamed officers.
With veteran activists guiding newcomers and social media keeping things coordinated, the group is sticking to its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and making it clear they're not backing down on democracy.