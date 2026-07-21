CJP protests: Delhi HC refuses to urgently list petition

Students from across the country had gathered at Jantar Mantar and other parts of Central Delhi on Monday.

But the Delhi Police stopped the protesters from marching to the Parliament, leading to a clash.

The police used lathi charges and tear gas, injuring many protesters.

Reports say at least 38 injured were admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and around 65 to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with various injuries, including fractures and swelling due to tear gas.