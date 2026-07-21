CJP protests: Delhi HC refuses to urgently list petition
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has refused the request for urgent listing of a petition alleging excessive use of force by the police during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march on Monday. "Don't drag the court into all this. It will come up tomorrow," Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya responded to the lawyer's mentioning. The protests were led by students and activists from across India, demanding accountability for examination paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Protest crackdown
38 injured admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College
Students from across the country had gathered at Jantar Mantar and other parts of Central Delhi on Monday.
But the Delhi Police stopped the protesters from marching to the Parliament, leading to a clash.
The police used lathi charges and tear gas, injuring many protesters.
Reports say at least 38 injured were admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and around 65 to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with various injuries, including fractures and swelling due to tear gas.
Police statement
Over 118 police personnel injured
The Delhi Police described the protesters as "unruly, aggressive and violent," alleging they attacked police personnel with stones and vandalized public property.
Over 118 police personnel were injured, including senior officers, they added.
The police have detained around 70 protesters and have registered five FIRs under relevant laws for rioting and assault on public servants.