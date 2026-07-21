CJP's Dipke says march to Parliament will continue today: Report
What's the story
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue for a second day on Tuesday, according to an exclusive report by India Today. The announcement comes after violent clashes between protesters and police during a march to Parliament on Monday. The clashes left over 160 people injured, including more than 100 police officers and over 60 protesters.
Protest resumption
CJP protesters return to Jantar Mantar
After the police had removed their tents and stage, protesters returned to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk had earlier been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest was led by Dipke, who announced from the stage that they would continue marching to Parliament and not leave the protest site.
"We will march again. We are not leaving this protest site," he was quoted as saying.
Dialogue initiated
Government opens channel for talks with CJP leaders
Amid the chaos, the government opened a channel for talks with CJP leaders.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Monday afternoon.
The meeting was held after CJP approached the government for discussions about their demands.
Demand response
No commitments made during meeting
During the meeting, the CJP presented three demands: the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk without restrictions, Pradhan's resignation, and ₹1 crore compensation for NEET aspirants who died by suicide after the NEET 2026 paper leaks.
Nadda acknowledged these demands, but Das said no commitments were made.
After the meeting, Das said: "The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level."
Hunger strike
Wangchuk to continue fast until leaders allowed to meet MPs
Wangchuk, currently in Safdarjung Hospital after being moved from the protest site, has announced that he will continue his fast.
His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, shared his message on social media: "I will continue my fast. Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at Sansad Bhavan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital