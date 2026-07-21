CJP's Dipke says march to Parliament will continue today: Report

After the police had removed their tents and stage, protesters returned to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk had earlier been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was led by Dipke, who announced from the stage that they would continue marching to Parliament and not leave the protest site.

"We will march again. We are not leaving this protest site," he was quoted as saying.