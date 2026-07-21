CJP 'Sansad Chalo' draws 100,000, clashes injure nearly 200

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Sansad Chalo march on July 20, 2026, saw a massive turnout; about 100,000 people showed up near Parliament to demand education reforms and action over the NEET paper leak.

Things got heated fast: clashes broke out, nearly 200 people (including over 100 police) were hurt, and several were arrested.

Protesters want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.