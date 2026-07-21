CJP 'Sansad Chalo' draws 100,000, clashes injure nearly 200
The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Sansad Chalo march on July 20, 2026, saw a massive turnout; about 100,000 people showed up near Parliament to demand education reforms and action over the NEET paper leak.
Things got heated fast: clashes broke out, nearly 200 people (including over 100 police) were hurt, and several were arrested.
Protesters want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Police remove hunger striker Sonam Wangchuk
Tensions spiked after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed by police from his hunger strike demanding "the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak fiasco." That move fired up supporters even more.
Despite heavy barricades and thousands of police, protesters pushed through, leading to metro station closures and internet shutdowns in parts of Delhi.
Videos online show alleged police violence and claims about planted evidence are being investigated as public pressure grows.
JP Nadda meets CJP, police probe
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has met with CJP leaders, who are demanding Wangchuk's release and compensation for families affected by NEET-related suicides.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police say the march wasn't officially allowed and are looking into outside involvement as scrutiny mounts.