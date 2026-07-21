'Mind feels good when you eat...': Sacked CJP leader
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has sacked its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after videos of him eating a burger during a protest in Delhi went viral. The party said it "strongly condemns the deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya, whose behavior was at odds with the principles of their movement. The decision to remove him from his position and all official responsibilities was announced on social media platform X. Defending himself, Dahiya said, "When you eat something good, your mind feels good."
Twitter Post
CJP's statement on removal of spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya
We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with…— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026
Defense stance
Dahiya's defense
Dahiya said he was hungry and needed food to keep his mind fresh. "When you eat something good, your mind feels good," he explained.
He also spoke about the physical and mental fatigue of protesters, saying he had not slept for two nights.
"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest," he said.
Video backlash
Controversy details
The controversy started when a video allegedly showing Dahiya at a Burger King outlet during the protest went viral.
Although the exact timing and circumstances of the video could not be verified, it raised questions about his commitment to the movement.
Critics argued that while protesters faced police action, a party functionary was elsewhere. However, supporters contended that protest leaders are human and need breaks too.
Appearance defense
Dahiya stands firm
Dahiya also addressed criticism over his appearance and behavior at protests, saying such distractions take away from larger issues.
He maintained he participated in the movement and left only after the march ended.
"Nobody pays me to participate in the protest," he said, adding he did it for his country.
Despite the controversy surrounding his Burger King visit, Dahiya refused to apologize for eating during a hectic day.
Protest escalation
Chalo Sansad protest details
The controversy comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the CJP-organized "Chalo Sansad" march in Delhi, which had escalated into clashes between protesters and security personnel.
The demonstration turned violent as protesters tried to move from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.
The clashes left both protesters and security personnel injured, with several detentions and damage to police vehicles.