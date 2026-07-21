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Home / News / India News / 'Mind feels good when you eat...': Sacked CJP leader
'Mind feels good when you eat...': Sacked CJP leader
Vijeta Dahiya has been removed from his position

'Mind feels good when you eat...': Sacked CJP leader

By Snehil Singh
Jul 21, 2026
04:59 pm
What's the story

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has sacked its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after videos of him eating a burger during a protest in Delhi went viral. The party said it "strongly condemns the deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya, whose behavior was at odds with the principles of their movement. The decision to remove him from his position and all official responsibilities was announced on social media platform X. Defending himself, Dahiya said, "When you eat something good, your mind feels good."

Twitter Post

CJP's statement on removal of spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya

Defense stance

Dahiya's defense

Dahiya said he was hungry and needed food to keep his mind fresh. "When you eat something good, your mind feels good," he explained.

He also spoke about the physical and mental fatigue of protesters, saying he had not slept for two nights.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest," he said.

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Video backlash

Controversy details

The controversy started when a video allegedly showing Dahiya at a Burger King outlet during the protest went viral.

Although the exact timing and circumstances of the video could not be verified, it raised questions about his commitment to the movement.

Critics argued that while protesters faced police action, a party functionary was elsewhere. However, supporters contended that protest leaders are human and need breaks too.

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Appearance defense

Dahiya stands firm

Dahiya also addressed criticism over his appearance and behavior at protests, saying such distractions take away from larger issues.

He maintained he participated in the movement and left only after the march ended.

"Nobody pays me to participate in the protest," he said, adding he did it for his country.

Despite the controversy surrounding his Burger King visit, Dahiya refused to apologize for eating during a hectic day.

Protest escalation

Chalo Sansad protest details

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the CJP-organized "Chalo Sansad" march in Delhi, which had escalated into clashes between protesters and security personnel.

The demonstration turned violent as protesters tried to move from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The clashes left both protesters and security personnel injured, with several detentions and damage to police vehicles.

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